See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Judy Zhu Wei, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Judy Zhu Wei, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Judy Zhu Wei, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Wei works at Capri Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capri Medical Group
    11180 Warner Ave Ste 269, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 486-2408
  2. 2
    Irvine Office
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 888, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 825-6908
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wei?

    Nov 27, 2017
    Dr Wei is awesome! very caring and friendly! This is my first time visiting for annual check up and I thought it would be an awkward experience but Dr. Judy Wei is very professional and friendly! I don't feel awkward at all! :) She speaks fluent Chinese and English!!!! Also Dr. Wei and her staffs understand what I need! She would be my go to doctor from now on!! Staffs in the office are very friendly and caring as well! They explain my insurance plans and charges in details patiently!
    Vivian chang in Costa Mesa, CA — Nov 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Judy Zhu Wei, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Judy Zhu Wei, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wei to family and friends

    Dr. Wei's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wei

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Judy Zhu Wei, MD.

    About Dr. Judy Zhu Wei, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174797914
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County-USC Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judy Zhu Wei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wei speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Judy Zhu Wei, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.