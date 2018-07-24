Dr. Judy Woo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Woo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judy Woo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Woo works at
Locations
Bergen Passaic Pediatric Neurology17-15 Maple Ave Ste 203, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 796-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Woo was my neurologist for almost 20 years she was one of the surgeons who operated on me in hand with Dr. Stella in St. Barnibas. She has a great staff and understands the needs for her patients. I had a astrocytoma removed at the age of 3.5 with little survive rate expectations. I am now 31 and she helped me fight to be removed from special education at the age of 12. I graduated both hs and elementary school with honors. I completely college. I'm a Sr Elig Analyst For a pharmaceutical c
About Dr. Judy Woo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1093759938
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woo speaks Chinese.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
