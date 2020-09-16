Overview

Dr. Judy Wolpert, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Wolpert works at Dermatology Specialists of Omaha in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Folliculitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.