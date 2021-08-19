Overview

Dr. Judy Tung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Tung works at Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.