Hematology
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Judy Tsai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Reed City, MI. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.

Dr. Tsai works at Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center in Reed City, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI and Fremont, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center
    4499 220th Ave, Reed City, MI 49677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 832-7105
  2. 2
    Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan - Michigan Street
    145 Michigan St NE Ste 3100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 954-9800
  3. 3
    Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Mi PC
    5800 Foremost Dr SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 832-5817
  4. 4
    Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
    212 S Sullivan Ave, Fremont, MI 49412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 924-1328

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
  • Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 03, 2019
    Dr. Tsai has been nothing but fantastic with my care and my entire family! She answered all of our questions and put us at ease with our decisions regarding how I would like to treat my breast cancer.
    About Dr. Judy Tsai, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1376773010
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
