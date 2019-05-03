Dr. Judy Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Tsai, MD
Dr. Judy Tsai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Reed City, MI. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Locations
Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center4499 220th Ave, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions (231) 832-7105
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan - Michigan Street145 Michigan St NE Ste 3100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 954-9800
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Mi PC5800 Foremost Dr SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (231) 832-5817
Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial212 S Sullivan Ave, Fremont, MI 49412 Directions (231) 924-1328
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Tsai has been nothing but fantastic with my care and my entire family! She answered all of our questions and put us at ease with our decisions regarding how I would like to treat my breast cancer.
About Dr. Judy Tsai, MD
- Hematology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Tsai speaks French.
