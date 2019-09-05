Dr. Judy Tom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Tom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judy Tom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Locations
Desert West Obstetrics & Gynecology Ltd6678 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 978-1500
Eugie5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 978-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best! She delivered both my children (I am an "elderly" mother, with pregnancy complications through both pregnancies). She helped me navigate both pregnancies so that I always felt I was in best hands. If I had a third she would definitely be my Ob dr. Big Thank you, Dr Tom!
About Dr. Judy Tom, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1437140589
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tom.
