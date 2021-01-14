Overview

Dr. Judy Sorovetz, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trenton, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.



Dr. Sorovetz works at Southeast Internal Medicine in Trenton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.