Dr. Judy Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Judy Liu, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Retina Consultants of Nevada710 Coronado Center Dr Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 369-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very professional and to the point
About Dr. Judy Liu, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Liu speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
