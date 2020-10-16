Dr. Judy Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judy Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-4301
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7906Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Joseph B. Jacobs M.d. PC345 E 37th St Rm 306, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 754-1207
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery in July 2019 with Dr. Lee to correct lifelong breathing issues. I had already had a previous surgery with a different doctor that did not help, so I was nervous to have another surgery. I also chose to have some cosmetic changes as well. Dr. Lee was upfront and matter of fact with me about what improvements I could expect, but also what was not realistic for me personally. I appreciated her honesty and realism. Surgery went great, and I'm able to breathe clearly for the first time in my 30 years! Cosmetically speaking, I love my nose and it fits my face perfectly. Most people have no idea that I had any cosmetic changes unless I tell them (I wanted a subtle/natural looking change). I felt that the follow up care was just as exceptional. One of my friends has already made an appointment with Dr. Lee, and I've recommended that my sister do as well!
About Dr. Judy Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1871799502
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
