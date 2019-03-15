Overview

Dr. Judy Law Torok, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Law Torok works at Judy Law-Torok MD in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.