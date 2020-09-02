Overview

Dr. Judy Joy-Pardi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Joy-Pardi works at Suburban Cardiology PC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.