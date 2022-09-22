Dr. Judy Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Huang, MD
Dr. Judy Huang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 502-5767Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 301 Mason Lord Dr Ste 2100, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-4076
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Huang saved my mom’s life. We have had several appointments with Dr Huang since my mom’s brain tumor diagnosis, surgery, and recovery. Dr Huang’s bedside manner and surgical skills are both phenomenal. She has always taken the time to answer all of our questions thoughtfully. She clearly cares about her patients.
About Dr. Judy Huang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Mandarin and Minnan.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
