Dr. Judy Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judy Hu, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Hu works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology PC1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 493-1717
Advanced Dermatology Summit, NJ33 Overlook Rd Ste 405 # Mac, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 516-2135
Advanced Dermatology PC1124 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 202, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 493-1717
Summit Dentist52 Deforest Ave Fl 3, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (855) 501-6687
Skin MD Pllc4515 Harding Pike Ste 310, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 279-5656
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Hu for a full body cancer screening as well as to look at a suspicious patch of skin. She was friendly, professional, respectful, thorough and gentle. I felt she took my concerns seriously and listened attentively to my many questions. Dr. Hu took a completely painless biopsy of the suspicious patch. The nurse who was assisting Dr. Hu also was very friendly and professional. All in all, it was a pleasant experience. I will definitely go back to Dr. Hu in the future!
About Dr. Judy Hu, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1205897840
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
- ROLLINS COLLEGE
- Dermatology
