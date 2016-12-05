See All Dermatologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Judy Hu, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Judy Hu, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Judy Hu, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Hu works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Ridgewood) in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Cassie Thomas, FNP-C
Cassie Thomas, FNP-C
10 (30)
View Profile
Dr. John Chuback, MD
Dr. John Chuback, MD
10 (249)
View Profile
Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO
Dr. Fredric Haberman, DO
10 (981)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology PC
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 493-1717
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology Summit, NJ
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 405 # Mac, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 516-2135
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology PC
    1124 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 202, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 493-1717
  4. 4
    Summit Dentist
    52 Deforest Ave Fl 3, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 501-6687
  5. 5
    Skin MD Pllc
    4515 Harding Pike Ste 310, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 279-5656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hu?

    Dec 05, 2016
    I went to Dr. Hu for a full body cancer screening as well as to look at a suspicious patch of skin. She was friendly, professional, respectful, thorough and gentle. I felt she took my concerns seriously and listened attentively to my many questions. Dr. Hu took a completely painless biopsy of the suspicious patch. The nurse who was assisting Dr. Hu also was very friendly and professional. All in all, it was a pleasant experience. I will definitely go back to Dr. Hu in the future!
    Barb in Ramsey, NJ — Dec 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Judy Hu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Judy Hu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hu to family and friends

    Dr. Hu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Judy Hu, MD.

    About Dr. Judy Hu, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205897840
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • ROLLINS COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judy Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hu has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Judy Hu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.