Dr. Fong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judy Fong, MD
Overview
Dr. Judy Fong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Eye Care Associates5320 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 632-6688
John R Dosser MD Inc3617 NW 58th St Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 943-6288Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fong is incredibly helpful and an amazing physician. She attentively listens to any issues I have and has a great sense of humor that immediately helps establish great rapport between her and me.
About Dr. Judy Fong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1598082505
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- St Georges Med Sch
- Stanford University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fong speaks Mandarin.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.