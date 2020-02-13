See All Plastic Surgeons in Riverhead, NY
Breast Reconstruction Surgery
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Judy Emanuele, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Dr. Emanuele works at East End Plastic Surgery in Riverhead, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East End Plastic Surgery
    1267 E Main St Ste B, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 369-0490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Feb 13, 2020
I Love Dr. Emanuele and have been going to her for 7 years. I started with facial fillers and recently had the HALO laser to my face and laser liposuction to my abdomen and flanks and couldn't be happier. Dr. Emanuele is a straight talker, will tell you the truth if you need something or not and exactly what to expect for results and aftercare. All the girls in the office are so nice and patient with all my questions. I highly recommend going to a real MD like Dr Emanuele.
Liza G — Feb 13, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Judy Emanuele, MD
About Dr. Judy Emanuele, MD

  • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
  • English
  • 1457324568
Education & Certifications

  • Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
  • Plastic Surgery
