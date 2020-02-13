Dr. Judy Emanuele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emanuele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Emanuele, MD
Dr. Judy Emanuele, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.
Locations
East End Plastic Surgery1267 E Main St Ste B, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 369-0490
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I Love Dr. Emanuele and have been going to her for 7 years. I started with facial fillers and recently had the HALO laser to my face and laser liposuction to my abdomen and flanks and couldn't be happier. Dr. Emanuele is a straight talker, will tell you the truth if you need something or not and exactly what to expect for results and aftercare. All the girls in the office are so nice and patient with all my questions. I highly recommend going to a real MD like Dr Emanuele.
About Dr. Judy Emanuele, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1457324568
Education & Certifications
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emanuele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emanuele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Emanuele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emanuele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emanuele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emanuele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.