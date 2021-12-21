See All Ophthalmologists in Valparaiso, IN
Dr. Judy Davis, DO

Ophthalmology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Judy Davis, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.

Dr. Davis works at 3D VISION INC in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Judy L. Davis DO
    807 Glendale Blvd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 531-1999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Health- Porter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 21, 2021
    Great Doctor. My husband and I have seen Dr. Davis for almost 15 years now. She was recommended to us by another patient. She is always full of energy and on the move so she may appear rushed, but she isn't. Even before she opens our files she recalls a lot of our medical history. She performed cataract surgery on my husband and he's doing great. She performed a cutting edge procedure-trabeculectomy for glaucoma on my eyes. She put me at ease before and during the procedure. I can see better again and my eye pressure is staying within normal limits. She has always provided excellent care to us as well as the friends and family members we've referred.
    Maria59 — Dec 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Judy Davis, DO
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Judy Davis, DO.

    About Dr. Judy Davis, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144206459
    Education & Certifications

    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judy Davis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

