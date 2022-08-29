Dr. Corbett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judy Corbett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Judy Corbett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Baldwin Obgyn PC1506 N McKenzie St Ste 104, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 424-1100
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Have been going to Dr. Corbett for many years and highly recommend her to all my friends and relatives. She is always so pleasant, professional, and easy to talk to about any problem.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1992887111
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Corbett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corbett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corbett works at
Dr. Corbett has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corbett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corbett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corbett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.