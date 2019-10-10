See All Urologists in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Judy Choi, MD

Urology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Judy Choi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Cornell University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Choi works at Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Kraemer Medical Offices in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Kraemer Medical Offices
    3430 E LA PALMA AVE, Anaheim, CA 92806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
    Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
    2810 Long Beach Blvd Fl 3, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-1877
    UC Irvine, Department of Urology
    101 The City Dr S # Paviii, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-7005

Hospital Affiliations
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    Oct 10, 2019
    My office visit to Dr. Choi's office located at UCI Health 20350 SW Birch St Suite 206, Newport Beach for kidney stones was fantastic!! My patient check in process was very prompt and completely organized. Dr. Judy Choi exceeded my expectation, she is very professional, extremely knowledgeable, provides honesty, she is compassionate and provides time to listen. Dr. Choi is a terrific communicator as she  took the time to explain in detail my treatment plan.I had a very bad experience with a female urologist in Newport Beach, and I am extremely thankful to find Dr. Choi at UCI Health in Newport Beach. Therefore I would like to help others find Dr. Choi when searching for a phenomenal Urologist in Newport Beach.
    Mel Brow — Oct 10, 2019
    About Dr. Judy Choi, MD

    Urology
    16 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1386974483
    Education & Certifications

    David Geffen Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Cornell University / College Of Medicine
    Yale University
    Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judy Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choi has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

