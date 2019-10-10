Dr. Judy Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judy Choi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Cornell University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Kraemer Medical Offices3430 E LA PALMA AVE, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (833) 574-2273
-
2
Long Beach Memorial Medical Center2810 Long Beach Blvd Fl 3, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-1877
-
3
UC Irvine, Department of Urology101 The City Dr S # Paviii, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7005
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
My office visit to Dr. Choi's office located at UCI Health 20350 SW Birch St Suite 206, Newport Beach for kidney stones was fantastic!! My patient check in process was very prompt and completely organized. Dr. Judy Choi exceeded my expectation, she is very professional, extremely knowledgeable, provides honesty, she is compassionate and provides time to listen. Dr. Choi is a terrific communicator as she took the time to explain in detail my treatment plan.I had a very bad experience with a female urologist in Newport Beach, and I am extremely thankful to find Dr. Choi at UCI Health in Newport Beach. Therefore I would like to help others find Dr. Choi when searching for a phenomenal Urologist in Newport Beach.
About Dr. Judy Choi, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386974483
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cornell University / College Of Medicine
- Yale University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choi speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.