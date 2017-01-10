Dr. Judy Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judy Chen, MD
Dr. Judy Chen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
North Shore University Health System - Division Of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery501 Skokie 2 Fl Blvd Ste 201, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 504-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
She has helped me with a variety of problems concerning my mouth and ears. She is patient and caring, takes her time to explain and is genuinely concerned about my well being. Some Northshore doctors that I've dealt with act like their patients are lab rats. Dr. Chen treats you like an intelligent human being. She is shy at first but after she gets to know you, you feel like family.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Children's Hospital of Boston
- Stanford University
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
