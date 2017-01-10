Overview

Dr. Judy Chen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at North Shore University Health System - Division Of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.