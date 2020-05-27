See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Judy Chang-Strepka, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Judy Chang-Strepka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Chang-Strepka works at Eye Physicians Of North Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Nanes Eye Associates PA
    845 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 101, Houston, TX 77090
    Hca Houston Healthcare Northwest
    710 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Judy Chang-Strepka, MD
    About Dr. Judy Chang-Strepka, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659569648
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judy Chang-Strepka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang-Strepka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang-Strepka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang-Strepka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang-Strepka works at Eye Physicians Of North Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chang-Strepka’s profile.

    Dr. Chang-Strepka has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang-Strepka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang-Strepka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang-Strepka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang-Strepka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang-Strepka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

