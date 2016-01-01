Overview

Dr. Judy Carlson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waterford, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Carlson works at Memorial Health System in Waterford, OH with other offices in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.