Dr. Judy Brasier, DO
Dr. Judy Brasier, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dedham Facility910 Washington St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 232-5500
- 2 730 Main St Ste 1, Millis, MA 02054 Directions (508) 376-9932
Visions Healthcare170 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (508) 579-9345
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brasier is an excellent doctor. My husband and I both agree our physical well being would not exsist without the care and expertise of Dr. Brasier. Her ability to keep us in alignment and out of pain without the use of any medications is why we are able to retain the active lifestyles we both enjoy. Dr. Brasier personal commitment to listening and understanding sets her apart from other doctors. Her manipulations are comforting and successful. Truly grateful for Dr. Brasier!!!
About Dr. Judy Brasier, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Roger Williams Med Center
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brasier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brasier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brasier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brasier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brasier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brasier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brasier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.