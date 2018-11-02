See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Dedham, MA
Sports Medicine
Dr. Judy Brasier, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Brasier works at Visions HealthCare in Dedham, MA with other offices in Millis, MA and Wellesley Hills, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Dedham Facility
    910 Washington St, Dedham, MA 02026 (781) 232-5500
    730 Main St Ste 1, Millis, MA 02054 (508) 376-9932
    Visions Healthcare
    170 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 (508) 579-9345

  Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Meralgia Paresthetica Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 02, 2018
    Dr. Brasier is an excellent doctor. My husband and I both agree our physical well being would not exsist without the care and expertise of Dr. Brasier. Her ability to keep us in alignment and out of pain without the use of any medications is why we are able to retain the active lifestyles we both enjoy. Dr. Brasier personal commitment to listening and understanding sets her apart from other doctors. Her manipulations are comforting and successful. Truly grateful for Dr. Brasier!!!
    Mrs. Joanne Giampa — Nov 02, 2018
    • Sports Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548299530
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Roger Williams Med Center
    • Saint Vincent Hospital
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Sports Medicine
