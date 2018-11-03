See All Oncologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Judy Boughey, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Judy Boughey, MD

Breast Oncology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Judy Boughey, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Boughey works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 405-0046

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Mastectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Boughey?

Nov 03, 2018
Dr. Boughey is a wonderfully skilled surgeon. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
Nancy in Quincy, IL — Nov 03, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Judy Boughey, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Judy Boughey, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boughey to family and friends

Dr. Boughey's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Boughey

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Judy Boughey, MD.

About Dr. Judy Boughey, MD

Specialties
  • Breast Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1043230451
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of TX-MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
Fellowship
Residency
  • Palmetto Richland Meml Hosp-University of SC
Residency
Internship
  • Palmetto Richland Meml Hosp-University of SC
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Judy Boughey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boughey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Boughey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Boughey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boughey works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Boughey’s profile.

Dr. Boughey has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boughey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boughey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boughey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boughey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boughey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.