Dr. Judy Boughey, MD
Dr. Judy Boughey, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Boughey works at
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Dr. Boughey is a wonderfully skilled surgeon. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
- Breast Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1043230451
- University of TX-MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
- Palmetto Richland Meml Hosp-University of SC
- Palmetto Richland Meml Hosp-University of SC
- UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE
- General Surgery
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Boughey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boughey has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boughey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boughey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boughey.
