Dr. Judy Barzey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judy Barzey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They completed their fellowship with Veteran's Affair Med Dallas T
Dr. Barzey works at
Locations
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 726-8871Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor/patient communication.
About Dr. Judy Barzey, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1336102383
Education & Certifications
- Veteran's Affair Med Dallas T
- Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
Dr. Barzey has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barzey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
