Overview

Dr. Judy Barzey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They completed their fellowship with Veteran's Affair Med Dallas T



Dr. Barzey works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.