Dr. Banks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judy Banks, MD
Overview
Dr. Judy Banks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Banks works at
Locations
-
1
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-6279Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banks?
Wonderful doctor for both of my births. Very fortunate to find her and to be my doctor. My kids are now 32 years old and 29 years old.
About Dr. Judy Banks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1932124070
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banks works at
Dr. Banks has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.