Overview

Dr. Judson Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Family Health Associates in Jasper, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.