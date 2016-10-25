Dr. Judson Siegel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judson Siegel, DPM
Dr. Judson Siegel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Siegel works at
Assabet Family Podiatry Inc.340 Maple St Ste 405, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (508) 481-3659
Dr. Necole Larue Chiropractor Inc.500 E Washington St Unit 14, North Attleboro, MA 02760 Directions (508) 643-1116
Department of Internal Medicine211 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-5200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great surgeon! Very caring and fixed my foot. I've no issues and there is hardly a scar. Great doctor, would recommend.
About Dr. Judson Siegel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1497861587
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siegel speaks Portuguese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.