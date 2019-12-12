Overview

Dr. Judson Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Jackson Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Southern Bone and Joint Specialists in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.