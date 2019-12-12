Dr. Judson Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judson Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Judson Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Jackson Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Bone and Joint Specialists1500 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southern Bone and Joint Specialists345 HEALTHWEST DR, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 793-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dothan Surgical Services LLC4300 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Jackson Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
He is the best
About Dr. Judson Moore, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1245223114
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.