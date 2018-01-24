Overview

Dr. Judson Menefee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Menefee works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Daphne, AL with other offices in Mobile, AL and Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.