Dr. Davies has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judson Davies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judson Davies, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, Boone County Health Center, Chi Health Lakeside and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Urology Center Pcthe111 S 90th St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-9800
The Urology Center, PC304 N 179th St Ste 206, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 397-9800
Methodist Women's Hospital707 N 190th Plz, Elkhorn, NE 68022 Directions (402) 815-1915
- 4 600 S 42nd St Fl 6, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-3600
Radiology At Lauritzen Outpatient Center4014 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 559-4292
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- Boone County Health Center
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Davies is an extremely professional physician. He is empathetic, experienced, and addresses issues quickly.
About Dr. Judson Davies, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1972776888
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Urology
