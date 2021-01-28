Dr. Judson Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judson Cook, MD
Dr. Judson Cook, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Central Texas Brain & Spine - North Austin2217 Park Bend Dr Ste 400, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 795-1832
Austin Heart - West Central Texas Expy800 W Central Texas Expy Ste 355, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Directions (512) 503-5117
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
I seen Dr Cook for my back. He discussed my situation with me and his recommendation was surgery. I was nervous and he took time to explain everything, he answered all my questions, and he wasn’t pushy. He gave me all the information and let me make my own decision. His bed side manner is excellent. He is truly a very good Dr who cares.
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University of Maryland Medical System, Baltimore, Maryland
- University Of Maryland|University Of Maryland Med Center
- Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.