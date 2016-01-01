Dr. Judonn Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judonn Adams, MD
Overview
Dr. Judonn Adams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Locations
Decatur Office5536 Flat Shoals Pkwy Ste A, Decatur, GA 30034 Directions (678) 518-9691Tuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Judonn Adams, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1285698480
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.