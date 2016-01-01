See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Decatur, GA
Overview

Dr. Judonn Adams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital.

Dr. Adams works at Supreme Healthcare OB/GYN LLC in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Decatur Office
    5536 Flat Shoals Pkwy Ste A, Decatur, GA 30034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 518-9691
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Hillandale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Breast Pain
Cervical Polyps
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Judonn Adams, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285698480
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judonn Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adams works at Supreme Healthcare OB/GYN LLC in Decatur, GA. View the full address on Dr. Adams’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

