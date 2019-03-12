Dr. Judith Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Watkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Watkins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Locations
Lane County Behavioral Health2411 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 682-3608
Denovo Center LLC935 Willagillespie Rd Ste A, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 284-4549
Springfield Family Physicians - Pearl St1501 Pearl St, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 342-8437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watkins?
Dr Watkins has been very helpful over the years with my health issues. She asks the important questions in a very nice manner unlike other Doctors. She has a great demeanor and would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Judith Watkins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1144258385
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
