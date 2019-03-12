Overview

Dr. Judith Watkins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.



Dr. Watkins works at Lane County Behavioral Health in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.