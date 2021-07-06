Overview

Dr. Judith Waters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Waters works at Family Medicine Center in Strongsville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.