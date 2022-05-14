Overview

Dr. Judith Vukov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Bear Valley Community Hospital.



Dr. Vukov works at JUDITH VUKOV MD INC in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.