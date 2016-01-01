Overview

Dr. Judith Tsui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Tsui works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

