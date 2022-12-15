Dr. Judith Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Thompson, MD
Dr. Judith Thompson, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.
Judith L Thompson MD PA876 Loop 337 Ste 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 624-7993
After receiving the shock - breast cancer - I was put in the care of Dr. Thompson. She didn't mess around with getting my surgery scheduled after carefully and completely explaining the what's and whatever's of the diagnosis. She took extra time to ensure that my husband, who is from Germany (slight language issue) completely understood what to expect. Thanks to her knowledge and intuition, she took more matter out around the lump which showed additional cancer spread. She and her staff are so compassionate, yet very professional - highly recommended! I thank her for not only her knowledge, but good surgical skills that didn't leave my breast grossly scarred - what a WOMAN!
- Breast Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
