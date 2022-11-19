See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Biloxi, MS
Dr. Judith Smith, MD

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Judith Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.

Dr. Smith works at Memorial Orthopaedics in Biloxi, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Orthopedics, PLLC (Memorial Hospital of Gulfport)
    2781 C T Switzer SR Dr Ste 402, Biloxi, MS 39531 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 575-2636
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital At Gulfport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Had my first visit with Dr Smith 11/18/22. Suffice it to say I’m no stranger to Orthopedic Drs, having been diagnosed with a hypoplastic deformity/leg length discrepancy at 6 weeks of age. At 69, some impacts are now rearing their ugly heads. Dr Smith - and her staff - were beyond compassionate and thorough. Dr Smith took a lot of time gathering history, ordering additional x-rays to support the plan she suggested for me moving forward. I highly recommend.
    Amy Egolf — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Judith Smith, MD

    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1659315042
    Education & Certifications

    • Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    • Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • Princeton University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Memorial Orthopaedics in Biloxi, MS. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

