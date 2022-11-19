Overview

Dr. Judith Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.



Dr. Smith works at Memorial Orthopaedics in Biloxi, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.