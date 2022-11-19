Dr. Judith Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Gulf Orthopedics, PLLC (Memorial Hospital of Gulfport)2781 C T Switzer SR Dr Ste 402, Biloxi, MS 39531 Directions (228) 575-2636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Had my first visit with Dr Smith 11/18/22. Suffice it to say I’m no stranger to Orthopedic Drs, having been diagnosed with a hypoplastic deformity/leg length discrepancy at 6 weeks of age. At 69, some impacts are now rearing their ugly heads. Dr Smith - and her staff - were beyond compassionate and thorough. Dr Smith took a lot of time gathering history, ordering additional x-rays to support the plan she suggested for me moving forward. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Judith Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
- 1659315042
Education & Certifications
- Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Princeton University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.