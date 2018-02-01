Dr. Judith Small, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Small, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Small, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Small works at
Locations
-
1
Agh Dermatology490 E North Ave Ste 107, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Small?
I was a new patient last February' and will soon see her again for my yearly skin check. Dr small has a delightful personality that put me right a ease. She did a through skin exam and explained what the different little things where. What especially to keep an eye on and what to watch for.
About Dr. Judith Small, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1760484679
Education & Certifications
- U Md Hosp
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Small has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Small accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Small works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.