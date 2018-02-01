See All Dermatologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Judith Small, MD

Dr. Judith Small, MD

Dermatology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Judith Small, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.

Dr. Small works at Allegheny General Hospital Division of Dermatology in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Agh Dermatology
    490 E North Ave Ste 107, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Melanoma Screening
Rash
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Judith Small, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Judith Small, MD?
    About Dr. Judith Small, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760484679
    Education & Certifications

    • U Md Hosp
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Small, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Small has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Small works at Allegheny General Hospital Division of Dermatology in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Small’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

