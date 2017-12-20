Dr. Judith Scott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Scott, DO
Overview
Dr. Judith Scott, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkhorn, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Clinic Womens Center717 N 190th Plz Ste 1400, Elkhorn, NE 68022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Both my husband and I were extremely happy with the care Dr. Scott and her staff provided through my pregnancy and the birth of our first born this past November. Dr. Scott is truthful and thoughtful in her explanations. We never waited long for our appointments nor did we feel rushed by her or any of her staff. It was evident to us that she truly cared about my health and the health of our baby. We are so grateful for her care and expertise.
About Dr. Judith Scott, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003959024
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska College of Medince
- Kennedy Memorial Hospitals-University Medical Center
- Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.