Dr. Judith Rudnick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Rudnick works at Metro Inclusive Health in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.