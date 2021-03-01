Overview

Dr. Judith Rubin, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Cypress Fairbanks and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Rubin works at In Motion Foot and Ankle in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.