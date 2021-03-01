Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judith Rubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Rubin, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Cypress Fairbanks and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Locations
In Motion Foot and Ankle10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 260, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 955-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Cypress Fairbanks
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubin is top notch! I wouldn't go anywhere else. Very nice and super intelligent!
About Dr. Judith Rubin, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1790746824
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
