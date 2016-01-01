Dr. Judith Rossiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Rossiter, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Rossiter, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Rossiter works at
Locations
Upper Chesapeake Medical Center520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 303, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 337-1387
Women's Health Associates (WHA)7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-4480
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Judith Rossiter, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1972526069
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossiter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossiter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossiter.
