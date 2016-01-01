Overview

Dr. Judith Rossiter, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Rossiter works at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

