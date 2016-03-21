Dr. Judith Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Romero, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Romero, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
OC Dermatology30201 Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 565-2562Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:30pm
Beverly Dermatology & Laser Center24541 Pacific Park Dr Ste 103, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Directions (949) 298-7755
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Attentiveness at arrival and with the nurse and Dr. Simoni. Receptive to questions from patients. Love the quality of this office. I have worked a lot n various doctor offices and hospitals and this office is terrific.
About Dr. Judith Romero, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710073697
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Romero speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.