Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judith Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judith Robinson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Dr. Robinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New England Medical Ctr750 Washington St # 1007, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-8762
-
2
Floating Hospital for Children Child and Adolescent Psychiatry800 Washington St # 1007, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-8768
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
About Dr. Judith Robinson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1164511382
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.