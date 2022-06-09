See All Dermatologists in Lake Worth, FL
Dr. Judith Redd, MD

Dermatology
5 (62)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Judith Redd, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Redd works at Palm Beach Dermatology Group in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Ringworm and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palm Beach Dermatology
    5053 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Lake Worth, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 969-7300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Retired
    1910 E Barnett Rd Ste 101, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 732-1686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Skin
Ringworm
Cellulitis
Dry Skin
Ringworm
Cellulitis

Treatment frequency



Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 09, 2022
    I have been a patient for over 5 years after moving to Florida from New Jersey. Numerous dermatologists in New Jersey and Florida unsuccessfully tried to find an effective treatment for my adult acne and rosacea, but it was only Dr. Redd who figured out the right combination of medicine and topical solutions. She and her office staff are kind and compassionate, always on time and a pleasure to deal with. Dr. Redd has educated me about the consequences of overexposure to the sun and I have faithfully followed her guidance with excellent results. I highly recommend Dr. Redd to people in the Boca Raton area and beyond.
    Corey W. — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Judith Redd, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104814151
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Judith Redd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redd has seen patients for Dry Skin, Ringworm and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Redd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

