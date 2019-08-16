Overview

Dr. Judith Pryblick, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.



Dr. Pryblick works at St. Luke's Total Family Health Care in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.