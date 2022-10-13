Overview

Dr. Judith Piros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Piros works at Georgia Eye Institute in Savannah, GA with other offices in Statesboro, GA, Pooler, GA and Bluffton, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.