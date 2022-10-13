Dr. Judith Piros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Piros, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Piros, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Georgia Eye Institute2 E Jackson Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-7941
-
2
Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC420 Gentilly Pl, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 489-3606
- 3 1000 Towne Center Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 450-3500
-
4
Georgia Eye Institute109 Persimmons St, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (866) 352-7941
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piros?
My husband and I both go to Dr. Piros for our eye care and she has been Great. She explains what is needed, answers questions, and has an excellent no nonsense approach. We highly recommend her to anyone needing a REAL eye Dr.
About Dr. Judith Piros, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1992720288
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piros has seen patients for Stye, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Piros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.