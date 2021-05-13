Dr. Judith Outten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Outten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Judith Outten, MD
Overview
Dr. Judith Outten, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Outten works at
Locations
Dynamic Solution Provider Health Care LLC2041 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Washington, DC 20020 Directions (202) 547-8450
Behavioral Health Choices1432 Easton Rd Ste 5A, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions (484) 685-0965
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Judith Outten, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1174546592
Education & Certifications
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Outten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Outten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Outten works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Outten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Outten.
