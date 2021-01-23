Dr. O'Connell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judith O'Connell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Judith O'Connell, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.
Dr. O'Connell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Alternatives Inc.2510 Commons Blvd Ste 240, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 429-8620
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Connell?
Always helpful. Has helped many people in my family with pain. Great bedside manor. Very respectful.
About Dr. Judith O'Connell, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1306810635
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connell works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.